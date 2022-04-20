Woman Gives Birth To Twins At Railway Station, Both Succumb In Kaushambi

Kaushambi: A woman traveling in a Shramik Special train gave birth to twins at the Sirathu Railway Station but both of them succumbed within a few hours in this Uttar Pradesh district, railway sources said on Saturday.

According to sources here, Gayatri was returning to her home in Varanasi from Gujarat along with her husband Bhaiyalal from the Shramik Special train on Friday. The woman complained of sickness before the Sirathu railway station.

The railway guard stopped the train at the Sirathu railway station and the couple alighted. The woman then gave birth to the children at the railway station itself. Owing to the critical condition of both the mother and the children, railway policemen called an ambulance and admitted them to the nearest government hospital in Sirathu.

They were subsequently referred to the district hospital, Manjhanpur where the infants succumbed while receiving treatment. The woman is currently undergoing treatment and is said to be out of danger.

District hospital's CMS said that since the twins were born before the due date, in the eighth month, their condition did not get better and hence, they succumbed. UNI