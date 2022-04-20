    Menu
    States & UTs

    Woman given triple talaq in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, case registered

    April20/ 2022

    Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh): Muslim woman was allegedly given triple talaq by her husband in the Manpur area of Sitapur district. ASP Madhuban Singh told reporters that the woman had filed a case against her husband and in-laws for domestic violence and demand for dowry.

    "Woman has alleged demand for dowry and domestic violence against her husband and in-laws at the Manpur police station. The complaint also registered under triple-talaq law," Singh told reporters here. The police official said that the investigation in the matter is underway.

    Meanwhile, the woman's father alleged that after giving triple-talaq her husband had also threatened to kill her family members too. Further details are awaited.

    —ANI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in