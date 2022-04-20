Woman Gangraped In Muzaffarnagar As Her Infant Son Cried, Helpless Husband Watched

Muzaffarnagar: A 30-year-old Muslim woman has been gangraped by four armed men while her husband helplessly watched the incident and son cried in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

In her complaint lodged with the local police, the victim said her husband was beaten and tied, and their 03-month son was crying as the four men took turn to rape her in sugarcane field.

"Four men dragged me to a sugar cane farm and raped me. They constantly threatened to kill my child, also tied and beat up my husband", news agency ANI quoted the victim as saying.

According to Superintendent of Police Ajay Sehdev, the woman and her husband were returning after visiting a doctor with their three-month child on a motorbike, when the four men in a car intercepted and waylaid them off the road near Nirgajni village. They pulled her off the bike and dragged her to a sugarcane field nearby. The four then raped the woman and threatened her and her husband against disclosing the incident to anyone, the woman has said in her complaint to the police", according to PTI.



