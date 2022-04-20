Woman gangraped in moving car; three arrested

New Delhi: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three men in a moving car in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony area, police said today.





The woman, a native of Jharkhand, alleged that she was gangraped by three men Aarif (23), Meherbaan (24) and Vijay (22), in a moving car last night, said a senior police officer.





On the basis of woman's complaint, a case was registered and all the accused were arrested.





The incident came to light around 11 PM when the woman informed the police after making a PCR call that she was raped by her acquaintances inside a moving car. After raping her, they dumped her on a road, said a senior police officer.





Police immediately rushed to the spot and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where a medical examination was conducted, he said.





She told police that she had come to Delhi around a month back for searching a job, the officer said.





According to the woman she met Aarif a few weeks back who assured her that he will find her a job and yesterday he had called her on the pretext of a job interview.





While the woman alleged that she was raped inside a moving car, the accused said they had taken her to a jhuggi in Janta Camp, the officer said.





Police said the exact place where the incident happened will be known only after probe.





Aarif is a driver while Meherbaan a parking attendant.





PTI