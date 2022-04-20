Woman Gangraped In Front Of Her Husband In UP

Rampur: Crime against women continued unabated in Uttar Pradesh, when a report said that a married woman, who was travelling with her husband on a motorcycle was stopped by some youths and gang raped, police said here on Monday.

The accused youths also thrashed the husband of the victim and made a video which later went viral. According to the incident that happened on June 11 when the couple, a native of Patwai police station area were going to buy some medicines, were stopped by four youths, who first thrashed the man (husband) and tied him with a tree and then gang raped the wife in front of him.

The couple have filed a police complained against the unidentified youths.

Police said here on Monday that they have identified three youth involved in the incident and an FIR under section 376D, 323, 504 and 66 E of the IPC have been registered against them. Sources said four police teams have been set up to arrest the forth accused. UNIRampur