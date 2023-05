Muzaffarnagar: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men after being given an intoxicating substance here, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the Barla-Baseda road. The police said she was picked up by the two accused, who gave her an intoxicating substance following which she became unconscious, and they raped her, SHO Adesh Tyagi said. Police had registered a case against both the accused, while the victim had been sent for medical examination, he added. PTI