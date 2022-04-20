Woman Gang-Raped For 5 Months In UP: 2 SIs Suspended

Etah: Two Sub-Inspectors were suspended on the charges of gangraping a woman for past five months in this district of Uttar Pradesh. Both the SIs went to the residence of the woman with an arrest warrant of her husband. Later, the accused gangraped the woman by threatening her to encounter her husband, police said.

The incident came to fore when the woman got pregnant and she lodged a complaint with police against the SIs. In the investigation, the police had recovered some audio clips of the talks between the victim and the accused SIs and some video clips taken by the accused to threaten the woman.

The two accused are Yogesh Tiwari and Prem Kumar Gautam, posted at the Awagarh police station in the district. In-charge Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar said here on Friday that both the SIs have been suspended and FIRs have been registered against them. UNI