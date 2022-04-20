Woman from Muzaffarnagar tested positive of COVID-19 in Noida

Gautam Buddha Nagar: Two corona patients were found in Noida, of which one woman is from Muzaffarnagar who was admitted to Jaypee hospital on April 7 for the operation of pancreas tumor while the other is a 21-year-old girl from Sector-50 whose sample were taken by the health department four days ago after she showed symptoms of cold and cough.

The number of corona affected patients in Noida has been recorded to be 64. On the other hand, the health department took a sigh a relief after 85 reports came negative while samples of 21 suspects have been sent for examination. The doctors said the second patient is from Muzaffarnagar so her record won''t be included in the list of Noida.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. A.P. Chaturvedi said: A 50-year-old woman from Muzaffarnagar was admitted to Jaypee hospital for the operation of pancreas tumor on April 7. She tested positive after the doctors got her tested before the operation."

The woman has been operated and the hospital has been sanitized. She has been kept in isolation at the top floor which has also been sanitized. Since the woman is from Muzaffarnagar, therefore, her record will not be included in the district''s record, the CMO said.

Samples of 21 new suspects from Noida were sent for testing on Friday while a total of 1,142 samples have been sent for testing so far. 64 confirmed COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment.

