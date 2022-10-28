Woman from Kyrgyzstan detained at IGI with gold worth Rs. 3.5 million

New Delhi (The Hawk): Customs officers detained a Kyrgyz national at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday for allegedly attempting to smuggle in 7.5 kg gold worth Rs 3.5 crore.

According to a senior Customs official, the woman landed at IGI Airport from Kyrgyzstan on Thursday.

"She attempted to sneak in four gold bars by hiding them in ingeniously created pockets in the body shaper she was wearing," the officer added. "She failed to show required paperwork for the seized gold."

He further stated that the accused did not declare the 7.5 kg gold bars before the officials at the Red Channel with the purposeful intent to clear the disputed goods clandestinely.

"As a result, the stated recovered commodities were confiscated under Section 110 of the Customs Act, and we have filed a case of gold smuggling in this regard," the officer explained.

The woman was brought before a local court, which remanded her in judicial custody for 14 days.

