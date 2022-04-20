Woman Found Hanging Along With Her Three Kids In UP

Aurraiya: In a shocking incident, a woman was found hanging in her house along with her three kids at Dibiyapur area of Aurraiya district in Uttar Pradseh.

According to the police, the bodies were found hanging with a saree from a hook in the room at their house on Thursday afternoon.

Police officials have so far, refused to comment on the incident and other family members also did not say a word on what happened.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and further, probe is on, police added. —IANS