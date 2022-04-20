Woman Fights Off Leopard With Stick In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Putting up an exemplary show of courage, a woman survived a leopard attack after she fought off the animal with a stick, officials said today. The incident happened at Sunyara village in Pithoragarh district on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the Forest department officials said. The leopard entered to the house and went to upstairs where Prema Devi was sleeping in her room and attacked her.Devi bravely fought the big cat with a stick but sustained injuries in her face and neck in the process. Hearing a commotion, her family members rushed in and lighted the room forcing the animal to run away from the spot. She has been admitted to district hospital.