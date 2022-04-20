Woman faces acid attack in marital dispute in UP

Banda (Uttar Pradesh): A woman has received burn injuries on her face after she was attacked with acid here on Wednesday evening.

The 24-year-old woman was returning from a police station where she had gone to record her statement in a case filed regarding a dispute with her husband.

SHO of Kotwali police station, Dinesh Singh said three men on a motorbike had thrown acid on the woman and she was being treated for burn injuries at the district hospital.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman''s father, an FIR has been registered against her husband Santram Tiwari, brother-in-law Jageshwar Shukla and an unidentified person.

The SHO said that efforts were on to arrest the accused at the earliest.

--IANS