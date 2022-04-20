Woman ends life in Kol, leaves behind ailing baby girl

Kolkata: A 22-year-old mother of a newborn girl committed suicide by jumping off a high-rise in south Kolkata's Kasba locality on Saturday, the police said.

Khushbu Kumari Gupta (22), wife of Rajkumar Gupta, committed suicide after her husband left home for Jamshedpur. According to local sources, the couple was anxious over the health condition of their three-month-old daughter who was hospitalised due to critical ailment. Khushbu was under sever depression. When Rajkumar, who runs a catering business, left for Howrah station, she reportedly went up to to the roof and never came down.

After sometime her in-laws started looking for her and found her lying in a pool of blood at a corner of the multi-storied building. The police are investigating the matter.

"We are looking into all the aspects of the case. We are trying to find out if there was any problem within the family over the health of the newborn or if there was any foul play," a police officer said. The couple got married last year.

—IANS