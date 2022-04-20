Woman Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances In UP, Family Alleges Dowry Death

Bhadohi: A married woman died under mysterious circumstances in the city Kotwali area of this district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, even as her family alleged that she was killed by her in-laws

According to the police, the in-laws of the woman rushed her to a private hospital situated in the Indira Mill area of the Bhadohi district at midnight, where the doctors declared her as brought dead.

After getting information about the woman's death, her in-laws left the body at the hospital and fled from the spot. Later, the family of the woman received information about the incident.

The family of the deceased woman reached the Bhadohi Kotwali on Saturday morning and alleged that she was killed by her husband and in-laws for dowry.

Police said that Gaya Vishwakarma, a resident of Jaunpur's Rampur Bazar had married off his daughter Anita (20) to Govind, a resident of Kariyav village coming under the Modh chowki of the Bhadohi Kotwali area, about 11 months back.

Govind and his family live in Mumbai while only his grandparents reside at the house in the Kariyav village.

About 25 days back, Anita had also come to her in-laws' house from Mumbai.

In a complaint lodged with the police, the deceased's brother Ramashankar Vishwakarma has alleged that after marriage, her in-laws used to torture her for dowry. He further alleged that a poisonous substance had been given to her sister for dowry.

Further investigation is underway. UNI