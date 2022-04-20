Woman Dies In Queue For Free Ration

Badaun: A woman queued up for free ration collapsed and died in the Kunwargaon area here, police sources said on Saturday.

According to the sources, Shamim Bano (35), wife of Prahladpur village resident Maiku Ali, had walked to the Kotedar's shop on Friday afternoon.

Shamim Bano, whose family is financially weak, kept standing in a queue to collect rice for three hours in the heat and that is when she fainted.

She was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

District Magistrate Kumar Prashant said that he received the information about the incident and the District Supply Officer was immediately sent to the spot where the deceased was standing in the queue. The cause behind the death is yet to be ascertained but it is being said that she may have died due to a heart attack. The family will be provided with every possible help once the post-mortem report arrives. The District Supply Officer Ramendra Pratap Singh said that following the order from the DM, he reached the spot. The ration distribution had stopped by then. He said that the internet was slow due to network issues due to which the slips were coming out after a delay, resulting in a delay in ration distribution. UNI