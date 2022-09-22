Woman Dies In House Collapse Following Heavy Rains In Uttrakhand

Dehradun: An elderly woman was killed after her house collapsed early on Thursday as heavy rains lashed Uttarakhand triggering landslides in the hills and disrupting power and water supply in several towns. Bhattu Devi, 60, was buried alive as her single-storey house made of stones was reduced to a mound of rubble by heavy rains in Kumrada village in the Chinyalisaur area of Uttarkashi, District Disaster Management officer Devendra Patwal said. The incident occurred at around 1.30 am, he added. —PTI