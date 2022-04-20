Woman dies as doctors at CHC 'clash' with police, 'delay treatment' in UP

Badaun: (UP): A 45-year-old accident victim died at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Bilsi here as doctors allegedly wasted precious time clashing with the policemen, who had brought her there, instead of extending immediate medical aid to the woman.

According to a video that has gone viral on the social media, Sub-Inspector (SI) Sushil Pawar rushed the woman and her son, who were injured after their motorcycle was hit by a truck on the Badaun-Islamnagar highway on Monday, in his official jeep to the Bilsi CHC.

The video shows that instead of attending to the injured, the staff at the CHC clashed with the SI ,wasting precious time in extending medical aid to the woman, leading to her death.

In the video, the SI can be heard regretting that the woman died without getting treatment.

Giving details of the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sankalp Sharma said Pawar, posted at Ughaiti, had rushed the woman and her son to the CHC in his official jeep, but she died as treatment was delayed by the staff there.

A case will be registered and an inquiry is on, the officer said, adding that the district magistrate has been informed about the "indecent" attitude of the doctor and the health staff at the CHC and the alleged negligence in treatment. —PTI