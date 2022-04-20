Woman dies after giving birth to stillborn in Hapur, family accuses Community Health Centre of negligence

Hapur: A woman died on Thursday after giving birth to a stillborn at the Community Health Centre in Hapur. The family accused the centre of negligence.

"It seemed delivery was earlier attempted, the child's head was dangling out of her body. We somehow delivered it but it was stillborn. She was critical. We gave emergency aid and referred her to Meerut hospital. Her family didn't wait for the ambulance and took her in e-rickshaw," Superintendent, Community Health Center said while speaking to ANI.

However, according to the woman's husband Rahimuddin, "They gave her medicine to induce labor and took her for delivery. I was outside. Later I got to know she's unconscious. They referred her to Meerut but no ambulance came, even when we asked for it."

"She and my child died. Brought back her body in e-rickshaw," he added. (ANI)