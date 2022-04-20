Woman Dies After Delivering Dead Child In Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Gopeshwar: A woman died soon after deliveringÂ a dead child atÂ a community health centre in Chamoli district on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Joshimath where the woman of Nepali originÂ wasÂ admitted this morning for delivery.

There is no gynaecologist at the CHC. However, the doctor on duty at the facility was trained in child delivery.

She died of excessive bleeding after delivering a dead child, CHC Medical Superintendent Sanjay Gupta said.

The woman was referred to a higher centre but died before the 108 ambulance service could reach the CHC to pick her up, he said.