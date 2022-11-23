Woman detained for impersonating an officer in the IT Department

Lucknow (The Hawk): A woman has been detained in an odd occurrence for reportedly operating an employment fraud within the Lucknow Income Tax (I-T) Department office.

On Tuesday, she was discovered doing phoney interviews for various departmental positions from a café on the business grounds, according to an official note.

The woman, Priyanka Mishra, allegedly handed some of the job applicants "appointment" letters after receiving payment from them.

After several I-T authorities saw the group inside the office building, along with the woman, the police also detained seven additional individuals who were reportedly job applicants.

Mishra from the Shahjahanpur district allegedly issued numerous bogus employment letters, and fake department stamps were discovered in her hands, according to a top I-T official.

"Around 3 p.m., the woman was seen at the IT office's personnel cafeteria. When the I-T staff asked her why she was in the facility, she was unable to provide a satisfactory response. Even after being turned over to the Hazratganj police, she attempted to flee "the representative added.

According to him, seven of the attendees were detained by the police, and it was later discovered that they were job applicants holding letters of appointment as I-T inspectors.

The I-T employee stated that a fraud and forgery FIR was requested to be filed against the woman with the police.

A senior police official claimed that the woman had been coming to the I.T. office for the previous week and had made friends with the cafeteria employees by posing as an officer.

The officer added that additional arrests in this case were expected.

