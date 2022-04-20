Woman Demands Maintenance Allowance From Rape Accused Uttarakhand BJP MLA

Dehradun: Spelling more trouble for BJP MLA Mahesh Negi, the woman who had accused him of raping her and fathering her daughter, has now demanded a monthly maintenance allowance from him for the child.

She has approached a family court demanding the maintenance allowance of Rs 60,000 per month from the legislator for her daughter, her lawyer S P Singh said on Thursday.

The court has admitted her petition and sent a notice to Negi, he said.

The court has set February 17 as the date for hearing the woman's petition in which she has named Negi as the father of her daughter, Singh said. Negi, who represents Dwarahat constituency of Almora district in the Uttarakhand assembly, was accused by the woman in August last year of raping her. She had also claimed that he was the biological father of her daughter.

She had also subsequently approached a local court seeking a DNA test of the MLA in support of her claim.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court here had asked the BJP leader to give his blood sample for DNA testing, but he did not make an appearance in the court on the appointed date, citing health reasons.

Meanwhile, Negi had approached the Uttarakhand High Court seeking a stay on the lower court's order. —PTI