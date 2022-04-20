    Menu
    Woman Dead, Husband Injured As Truck Hits Bike In UP's Banda

    April20/ 2022


    Banda: A 40-year-old-woman was killed and her husband seriously injured when a truck hit their motorcycle near Atarhut village in Uttar Pradesh''s Banda district on Friday, police said.

    Rani Devi was being taken for treatment to Kanpur when a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle, killing her on the spot, police said.

    Her husband was seriously injured and was rushed to the district hospital, they said.

    A case has been registered and efforts are on to trace the truck and its driver, who fled away after the accident, police said. —PTI

