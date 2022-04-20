Woman, daughter found dead in UP district

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh): A woman and her daughter were found dead in their house in Barabanki on Monday, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Arvind Chaturvedi, "We received information on Monday that the bodies of a woman and her daughter have been found on the terrace."

The woman used to live with her children. She also used to live at her parents'' house and sometimes at her in-laws'' house. She arrived here from her in-laws'' house about 20 days ago. On Sunday night, she had dinner at her sister-in-law''s house and returned to her residence at around 9.30 p.m.

The SP said that an initial investigation revealed that the husband of the woman works in Kuwait.

The house was locked from inside and the woman''s body was found on the terrace.

"It appears that some known person entered the house and murdered her. We are investigating further," the official said.

