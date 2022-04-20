Woman, Daughter Die After Consuming Poison In UP

Pilibhit: A woman and her daughter died after consuming poison in Madhotanda town of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday, adding the case was being probed from all angles. The deceased woman, Mamta, and her three children -- Sejal (14), Kamini (11) and Ayush (3) -- were found unconscious in their house on Wednesday night, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kirit Kumar said.

They were rushed to a hospital, where Mamta and Sejal died while the condition of the other two was stated to be stable. According to Mamta's in-laws, she committed suicide due to a family dispute but her daughter Kamini told police that her grandfather and uncle administered poison to them.

Her husband, Dharmveer, was not at home at the time of the incident. —PTI