Woman Constable Shot At, Robbed

Baghpat: A woman constable was shot at by unidentified miscreants who robbed her scooty and Rs 2 lakh cash kept in the vehicle's boot in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Pratap Gopendra Yadav here said that woman constable Renu, posted at the Ghaziabad women's police station, was on her way to her in-laws' house in Lohari village on a scooty on Monday evening. Meanwhile, two bike-borne masked assailants stopped her near a school in the Naithla village at around 1900 hrs and tried to rob her. Upon resistance from Ms Renu, one of the miscreants shot at her and fled from the spot along with her scooty. According to Renu, the scooty's diggy had Rs 2 lakh cash. The SP said that after administering primary aid, Renu has been referred to New Delhi's GTB Hospital. Mr Yadav also said that he reached the hospital and sought information about Renu's health and the incident. Initial probe has revealed that Renu was involved in a dispute with her husband. Further investigation is underway. UNI