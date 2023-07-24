Woman commits suicide in South Delhi

New Delhi: A police official confirmed on Monday that a 32-year-old lady had committed suicide at her home in South Delhi's Sarvodya Enclave.

Kamla, originally from Nepal, was confirmed as the victim.

She has been receiving treatment for depression for the past eight years, according to the official.

On Monday at approximately 1:25 p.m., the Malviya Nagar police station received information that a woman had committed suicide by hanging herself in her home located in the Sarvodaya Enclave.

A police team responded to the call and discovered a female body in a locked room (servant quarter) with chunni wrapped around her neck and hanging from a ceiling fan.

“She was residing with her husband and two children aged 14-year-old girl and eight-year-old boy in the servant quarters for the last 17 years. Her husband works as a domestic servant in the house,” said a senior police official.

“The children were at the school while her husband had gone to Bank at the time of the incident. No external injury was found on her body. Body has been shifted to AIIMS mortuary. Inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC are being conducted,” the official added.—Inputs from Agencies