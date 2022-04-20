Woman Claims Spouse Sent 'Triple Talaq' For Opposing Previous Marriage

Kanpur: A woman has accused her husband of sending "triple talaq" through a letter for objecting to him already having a wife and sought the intervention of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the matter.

The woman has written a letter seeking justice to the Chief Minister, Governor Ram Naik and officials of the labour department where her husband works.

The woman, who runs a computer centre here, claimed that she got married on November 23 last year and her family had given a four-wheeler, jewellery worth around Rs 25 lakh and other items as dowry to her in-laws.

The next day, when she reached the in-laws' house, she came to know that her husband was already married. When she raised objections, she was beaten up by her in-laws who told her to give them a different car, the woman alleged while speaking to media persons on Tuesday.

She came back to her mother's place a few days later. In January, she received a registered letter from her husband with the triple talaq message, she claimed. She further added that according to the letter sent to her, the first mention of talaq was on the very day of her wedding.

In her letter, she sought justice saying her husband is a government employee and it is illegal for him to get married despite having a wife.

A passionate debate is on over the Centre's stand to oppose "triple talaq" with some women politicians seeking its abolition, even as Muslim bodies accused the ruling dispensation of waging a "war" on their personal law. The controversy arose after the Law Commission sought feedback from the public on whether the practice of "triple talaq" should be abolished and whether a uniform civil code be made optional.