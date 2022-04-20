Woman Attempts Suicide By Jumping In Well With Three Kids

Pratapgarh: Two siblings died after their mother jumped with her three children into a well in Fatanpur area here on Wednesday.

Woman and her one child survived the suicide attempt. Police sources here said Rekha wife of Jai Singh was under depression due to family dispute. She attempted suicide by jumping in the well with his three children. Villagers pulled out all of them but two kids had died till then. Rekha and one child were rushed to the hospital where their condition was stated to be critical. Police was probing the case. UNI