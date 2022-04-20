Woman Attempts Suicide After SHO Scolds Her

Ghaziabad: A woman consumed rat poison in a bid to commit suicide after the SHO of Kavi Nagar police station scolded her for accusing teachers of a school of harassing her son, police said on Thursday. Doctors said she was in a stable condition. The police said Arti Sachan lodged a complaint against the teachers, saying they were "torturing" her son, Akshhat.

On Wednesday, she again reached the Kavi Nagar police station but the Station House Officer (SHO), Raj Kumar Sharma, allegedly ignored her.

When she threatened to commit suicide if she did not get justice, the officer lost his cool and reportedly told her to go home and kill herself. The officer also suggested that the woman should withdraw her son from the school.

In her suicide note, the woman accused the SHO of favouring the school. The note named some police officers and teachers for her and her son's agony.

The woman returned home and consumed rat poison. Her husband Manoj Sachan rushed her to a hospital where doctors on Thursday stated that her condition was stable. Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said: "We have ordered an inquiry in the matter." --IANS