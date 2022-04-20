Woman arrested in UP for killing husband

Agra: The wife of an industrial worker has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband at Khanda village in Uttar Pradesh, 30 km from Agra, police said.

Villagers told the police that the deceased -- Vikram, 26, was married to Rani, had returned to the village from Noida, five days ago.

The body was sent for post mortem on Thursday afternoon.

The arrested woman has confessed her crime, it was learnt.

Vikram''s father Surendra Singh alleged that, Rani, with the help from her lover Pratap had killed his son.

The couple had a two year old son.

--IANS