Woman arrested in Kerala for murdering husband

Thiruvananthapuram: A woman was detained by Kerala Police on Sunday morning for the murder of her husband in Thrissur.

Nisha, originally from the town of Varanthapally in the Thrissur district, has been arrested.

According to the police officers, the deceased Vinod had doubts about his wife's character and they fought often. On July 11, Vinod tried to call Nisha on her cell phone, but it was constantly engaged. An infuriated Vinod reached home and quarreled with Nisha over the same. According to the police report, after Vinod twisted Nisha's arm, she immediately grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him three times in the chest. Vinod died instantly.

Nisha had tried to mislead the investigation stating that she was not at home and when she come back, she found Vinod lying in a pool of blood. Police, upon investigation, suspected Nisha, and during interrogation, she spilled the beans.—Inputs from Agencies