Woman arrested for brutal murder of woman friend, lover absconding

Haridwar: The SIDCUL police, Haridwar have arrested a woman who had been absconding after the murder of her woman friend. The lover Rohit Kumar is still absconding. The arrested woman has confessed to the murder. She told the police about how she and her lover killed the woman. On Sunday a 24 year old woman from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh was found murdered in a 4 storey building in Mahadev Puram Colony of SIDCUL. The woman had been living in a live in relationship with her lover, a man named Rohit Kumar. A Shopkeeper had reached their home on Sunday to take back his money. He had broken open the lock of the door to find the woman dead inside the bathroom. She had been brutally murdered and hands tied. The body had been trapped in a gunny bag and kept inside the suitcase. She had been murdered on 23 May. The house owner Sukhbir Chauhan had lodged case against her lover Rohit Kumar of Nawada Bihar and Manju Kumari of Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh for Murder. SIDCUL SO Prashant Bahuguna said that Manju was trying to escape. On questioning she confessed that she had come close to Rohit Kumar. Her friend the woman came to know about this and she used to fight with her. On 23 May Rohit Kumar and Manju murdered the woman by strangling her. The police have said that they are searching for that morning Rohit Kumar