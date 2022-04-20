Woman among 11 Nihangs arrested for brutally attacking police at Patiala market

Chandigarh/Patiala: Eleven persons, including a woman, were arrested in connection with the horrendous attack on a police party at the vegetable market in Patiala on Sunday morning, in which an ASI's hand was cut off by a group of Nihangs.

The accused were nabbed after the Patiala Police Party, led by Patiala range IG Jatinder Aulakh and Patiala SSP Mandeep Sidhu, were fired upon from inside the Nihang Dera Complex which also houses Khichdi Sahib Gurudwara in Balbera village.

The operation followed several hours of stand-off and many rounds of appeals and negotiations led by the SSP with the Dera Head Baba Balwinder Singh to surrender with their weapons and swords but the Nihangs refused to surrender.

Nihang Nirbhav Singh suffered a injury in the incident was immediately removed to Patiala Hospital.

The accused included the five persons involved in the brutal attack on the Punjab Police team posted at the vegetable market in Sanaur early on Sunday morning.

They had crashed through a series of barricades and attacked the police personnel who inquired about their curfew passes, said DGP Dinkar Gupta, adding that Baba Balwinder Singh, the Nihang Head, was the main perpetrator of the attack on the police party at the Patiala Sabzi Mandi this morning. He came to the market with four other persons, in a Tata Zenon vehicle.

