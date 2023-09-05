    Menu
    Woman alleges gang-rape in Haryana by cop’s aides

    Pankaj Sharma
    September5/ 2023
    Chandigarh: A woman was allegedly gang-raped by accomplices of a sub-inspector in Haryana’s Palwal when she went to a police station to file a complaint against her husband, officials said.

    The accused kept her hostage in a house where they repeatedly raped her. 

    Later, they allegedly sold her to another man.

    A case was registered against seven people, including the sub-inspector, on Sunday.

    The crime was reported in the Hasanpur police station.

    Police handed over the woman to her family members and started investigating the crime. 

