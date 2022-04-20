    Menu
    States & UTs

    Woman Allegedly Raped By Neighbour In Noida

    April20/ 2022


    Noida: A woman was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Uttar Pradesh. The heinous crime happened in Noida's Sector 20 area. "Prima facie it appears to be some other matter. However, we have registered the complaint and investigation is underway," a police official said. —ANI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in