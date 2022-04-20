Noida: A woman was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Uttar Pradesh. The heinous crime happened in Noida's Sector 20 area. "Prima facie it appears to be some other matter. However, we have registered the complaint and investigation is underway," a police official said. —ANI
States & UTs
Woman Allegedly Raped By Neighbour In Noida
April20/ 2022
Categories :States & UTsTags :
Related Post
- May11/ 2023
- May11/ 2023
- May11/ 2023
- May11/ 2023
- May11/ 2023
- May11/ 2023
- May11/ 2023
- May10/ 2023
- May10/ 2023
- May10/ 2023