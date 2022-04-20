Woman accompanying nephew gang-raped in Alwar, 3 held

Jaipur: In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old woman was gang-raped in Tijara in Alwar district by six persons while she was returning to her village along with her nephew on a bike, police officials said on Saturday. Police has since arrested three persons.

Police said that her nephew was also forced to act as if he was participating in the crime on September 14 to ensure that the woman did not lodge a police against the accused.

The victim, however, lodged a complaint on September 17 after a video clip of the crime went viral, Tijara DSP Kushal Singh said, adding that three accused who filmed the video have been arrested while the hunt is on to arrest the other accused. One of the accused is a minor.

Police officials said that the woman had gone to her brother's place in a village in Haryana to hand him some money. While returning, they were stopped by a group of unidentified youths equipped with sharp-edged weapons, who held her nephew hostage while one of the youths raped her. Other youths filmed the act and also sexually assaulted her.

The youths then put the video clip on the social media.

The DSP said that a police team had been formed to investigate the case.

Sources said that the woman initially did not lodge a police complaint but told her husband about the crime.

Around a year ago, a similar crime was reported in Thanagaazi in Alwar district, wherein a woman accompanying her husband was gang-raped and filmed. Later her video was put on the social media. —IANS