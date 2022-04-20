Woman, 3 Others Arrested For Filing False Rape Complaint

Muzaffarnagar: A woman and her three associates have been arrested for allegedly filing a false complaint of gang rape in Miranpur town of the district in western Uttar Pradesh, police said today.

According to circle officer of police SKS Pratap, the woman filed a complaint alleging that three men raped her after offering her lift on a motorbike at Miranpur bus stand on November 29. Primary investigation revealed that the complaint was false, the police officer said. Subsequently, the woman and her three associates were booked under sections 211 (false charge of offence made with intent to injure) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police officer said, adding that the four were arrested yesterday. During interrogation, the woman told police that she was given Rs 20,000 by the three other accused for filing the rape complaint against the trio with whom they had old enmity. Residents of the area staged a protest demanding immediate arrest of the woman for filing a false complaint. PTI