Woman, 2 sons run over by train in UP

Lucknow: A woman along with her two sons were killed after getting hit by a train in Mahanagar area here on Friday, police said.





While Madhu Bhushan Gupta (35) and younger son Amish (2) died on the spot, her other son Anay (8) was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, SHO (Mahanagar) KK Tiwari said.





The woman's husband Sashi Bhushan told police that she left the home around 7 am to drop Anay to his school





The trio was run over at around 8 AM by an Oscillation Monitoring System (OMS) train heading towards Gorakhpur for inspection, Public Relation Officer (PRO) of Lucknow division North Eastern Railway told PTI.





The incident occurred around 100 metres away from a manned railway crossing in Mahanagar, the PRO said.





According to police, the accident spot is around 4.5 kilometers away from the family's residence and about a kilometer away from Anay's school.





The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, they said.





"The circumstances in which the trio was killed are not yet clear. It will be too early to call the deaths an accident or suicide," the SHO said.—PTI