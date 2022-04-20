Woman, 2 Children Die As Car Hits Tree In Uttar Pradesh

Pilibhit: A 35-year-old woman and her two children died here when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a tree, police said on Sunday. The incident took place Saturday night when Vaibhav Agarwal and his family were returning to their home in Pilibhit from Bareilly in the car, Atar Singh, SHO, Sungarhi Police Station said.

The speeding car hit a tree near Gauhania crossing here. The impact of the collision was so huge that Agarwal's daughters Kanishka (7) and Ishani (5), and his wife Priya (35) died on the spot, he said.

Four people were injured in the incident, Singh said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the officer said. Police suspect that the accident took place due to drunken driving. —PTI