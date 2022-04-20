Woman's Husband, Stepson Held For Her Murder In UP

Pratapgarh: Four people including the husband and the stepson of a 65-year-old woman were arrested on Sunday in connection with her murder in Uttar Pradesh''s Pratapgarh district, police said.

The body of Baskali Devi was found in Patti area on January 28, Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Surendra Dwivedi told reporters.

He said based on the complaint lodged by the husband of the deceased, a case was registered against unidentified people.

The woman''s husband, identified as Jhunnilal Prajapati, Ajay Prajapati, Pradeep Kumar Prajapati and her stepson Vijay Kumar Prajapati were found involved in the murder. The four were arrested on Sunday, the additional SP said.

Jhunnilal Prajapati confessed to the killing and said he was twice married and Vijay Kumar is his son from the first wife.

Baskali Devi was his second wife, the accused husband said.

He also said Baskali used to frequently argue with him. On January 27, there was an argument, following which she did not cook. This angered Jhunnilal, who along with the other accused killed her, and dumped the body near a canal bridge. They also informed ''Dial-112'' that Baskali has been abducted, and also spread rumour on social media. Dwivedi said all the four accused have been sent to jail. —PTI