Woman's charred body found on Hyderabad outskirts

Hyderabad: An unidentified woman's charred body was discovered in Shamshabad, outskirts of Hyderabad, on Friday, police said.

Late Thursday night, unidentified persons poured petrol on the body and set it on fire in an open area near Srinivasa Colony.

Police said they received the information around midnight that a woman’s body was burning. The police responded quickly, took the body for an autopsy, and began gathering evidence.

Police in Shamshabad are looking into whether the woman was burned alive or if her body was put on fire after she was murdered, according to Assistant Commissioner Ramachandra Rao. The autopsy report should aid the police in making their decision.

Police registered a case and formed four teams to track down the culprits. The dead person has not yet been identified. She is believed to be aged around 30.

The police reviewed CCTV footage from the neighbourhood as part of their investigation. A suspect is reported to have purchased petrol from a petrol bunk in Tondupally. A second person may have helped him set fire to the woman, according to police speculation.—Inputs from Agencies