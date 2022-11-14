woman's Body sliced into 35 pieces, dumped in Delhi; suspect arrested

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Delhi Police detained a guy on Saturday who had killed his live-in spouse in the Mehrauli neighbourhood and dismembered the body into 35 pieces before dumping them in various parts of the city.

Shradha, age 26, was strangled on May 18 by Aftab Ameen Poonawalla. According to sources, he then dismembered her body into 35 parts, purchased a new refrigerator to keep them in, and threw each piece in a different area over the course of 18 days.

He used to leave the house at 2 a.m. with a body part in a polybag to escape any suspicion.

According to authorities, the issue was discovered on November 8 when the father of the missing woman reached them after she stopped returning calls.

Shradha met Poonawalla while working at a call centre for a large corporation in Mumbai. They began dating and later resided together. Her family, however, disapproved of their connection, so the couple fled and moved to Delhi.

Poonawalla was detained on Saturday, according to a senior police official, and during questioning he admitted that they used to argue frequently and that she wanted to wed him.

The official announced, "A case of murder has been recorded at Mehrauli police station."

(Inputs from Agencies)