WOAH! Jacqueline Fernandez gets paid Rs. 1 crore per episode of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9!

We just found out that Jacqueline Fernandez gets paid Rs 1 crore per episode of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9 that airs in Colors channel. Wow! Now that�s a lot of money, don�t you think? Offer sure must�ve been tempting for Jacky! When Jacqueline Fernandez decided to turn judge with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa this year, the question on everyone�s mind was: Why?! Only out-of-work actors or actresses past their prime, take on TV shows, unlike top male actors, who do a fine balancing act on both the big and small screen. Says an insider, �She could not resist the offer. She has been paid `1 crore per episode.� However, Jackie denies that, �It�s not true. The reason I signed on was that I wanted to reach out to more people. I felt I was still lacking in reach.�

Ask her to explain how and she says, �I wanted to be able to connect with that audience in the small towns and interiors � people who didn�t relate to me and my movies. My blockbuster hits have created a very glamorous image of me, which is not the real me. I never had a chance to play myself. With Jhalak�, I have that now. I wanted people to see that side of me.�She says, �It�s pretty intimidating to be a judge. It�s tough and there are times when I am like, �I can�t do this and I need to improve a lot�. Also, I am too emotional. I have started becoming attached to the contestants and I just love to see their dancing, but I feel awful when they leave. But at the same time you have to be fair to the other contestants.�She asks fellow judge Karan Johar for help (he�s been doing it for five years now) and admits, �Some of the contestants in the show are far superior than me and I feel I�m not in the position to judge them. But now, I have decided I am not going to be a dance expert, but process their journey.� She believes she is now growing into her role on the show, and concludes, �The contestants are growing with every episode and I am seeing that journey � who is sliding down and who is still keeping up that energy. For me, it�s a constant learning journey. While I was nervous about this decision earlier, I now take it as an opportunity to grow with them.� (Bollywoodlife.com)