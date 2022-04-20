Wives Of Martyred Soldiers Given Govt Jobs In UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday distributed appointment letters of government jobs to the wives of martyred soldiers, who were native residents of the state.

All of them have been given the appointments in Group C and D.

In a programme organised at his official residence here, Mr Adityanath gave appointment letters to the dependents of 11 martyred soldiers.

Mr Yogi said the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh is extremely sensitive towards every soldier and their dependents. All of them are important parts of the family, he said.

The UP CM said that before March 2017, there was no such arrangement in the state, adding that the BJP government decided to give jobs to the dependents of the martyrs. Six dependents were given jobs last year, while this year, 11 dependents are being given the jobs. The state government had decided to provide government jobs to the dependents of the martyred soldiers through a government order on March 19, 2018. With respect to that, this is the second time that the dependents are being provided jobs. The Chief Minister gave jobs to 11 people, including Pinki, wife of martyr Dalveer Singh of Aligarh and Pankaj, wife of martyred soldier Chandrabhan of Baghpat. The Sainik Welfare Minister Chetan Chauhan was also present during this time. UNI