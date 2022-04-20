Without Support Of PSPL, BJP Cannot Be Defeated In UP: Shivpal

Lucknow: Claiming that without the support of his party, no opposition alliance can defeat BJP in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls, Pragatsheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) (PSPL) founder and former state minister Shivpal Singh Yadav on Wednesday said that all options are open for the party for the opposition alliance.

"PSPL has turned into a formidable political faction opposing the BJP and without its support no opposition alliance can defeat the BJP in UP," he said while hinting that talks were underway with all the political factions including Congress.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr Yadav, without taking the name of his nephew and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, said that his party has gone ahead in making its own presence in the political scenario in the state and in the coming elections, if no alliance is done, then PSPL will contest from all the seats except one leaving for Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Commenting on the mining scam during the previous SP regime, he said," everyone know that corruption happened at that time when the prices of sand and other mineral prices have skyrocketed."

He said," I was also a mining minister during the SP regime in 2004-07 but no one can charge me of corruption."

Though he said that corruption occurred, but the timing of the CBI raid was questionable. " Why did the CBI took two and a half year to raid and though near to the Lok Sabha polls," he said with adding that late action by the CBI has created question among the common people. Welcoming the decision by the Centre for providing 10 per cent reservation for the upper case, the PSPL founder said," it was the demand of the party for reservation to the upper caste poor. But we have to see whether the reservation was challenged or not in the court, if it was done, then it would be delayed." He claimed that during the party's first rally in Lucknow on December 9 last, a demand was made for the reservation for the poor upper caste.

However, he was also critical on the BJP saying that it had failed to fulfill even a single promise made to the people of the country and this reservation could also turn out to be the same.

Meanwhile, senior leaders from other political parties joined the PSPL in presence of Shivpal Singh Yadav. The prominent, who joined the party are five time SP MLA and former UP minister Shiv Kumar Beria, Congress state general secretary and grandson of Kamlapati Tripathi, Harshvardhan Pandey, SP leader Sarvesh Katiyar and several others. UNI