    Without American support Israel will be silenced within days: Khamenei

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    November3/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

    Tehran: In a social media post in the Hebrew language, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday said the Jewish nation "without American support, will be silenced within days".

    In his post on X, Khamenei said the "Zionist entity (Israel) is lying to you, and it is also lying when it expressed concern about its prisoners with the Palestinians".

    The prisoners were in reference to the Israeli hostages being held by the Hamas militant group in Gaza.

    According to Israeli authorities, 242 people are currently held captive in Gaza, including Israelis and foreign nationals.

    Khamenei went on to allege that Israel is "helpless and confused now".

    "And without American support (Israel) will be silenced within days," the supreme leader added.

    Escalation on the Lebanese-Israeli border began when Hezbollah fired multiple rockets on October 8 toward Israeli military sites in support of the Hamas's surprise attack on the Jewish nation on October 7.

    In response, the Israeli forces fired heavy artillery on southeastern Lebanon on the same day.

    —IANS

    Categories :WorldTags :Ayatollah Ali Khamenei statement Israel-Gaza conflict Middle East geopolitics Hamas hostages U.S.-Israel relations Hezbollah rocket attack Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East
