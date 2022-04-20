Withdraw From Doklam To Avoid Confrontation: PLA to India

Huairou (China): Senior Col Li Li of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) may be thousands of kilometres away from Doklam but has a stern message for the Indian Army -- withdraw from the Chinese territory to avoid confrontation.

A visit by Indian journalists, sponsored by the Chinese government, today turned into a propaganda exercise by the Chinese Army for delivering its message on the prolonged standoff between troops of the two countries in Doklam near Sikkim.

Sr Col Li claimed, "What the Indian troops have done is an invasion of Chinese territory."

"You can report about what the Chinese soldiers are thinking about. I am a soldier, I will try my best to protect territorial integrity. We have the resolve and determination," he told Indian journalists taken to visit this garrison on the outskirts of Beijing.

The visit included a rare demonstration of combat skills of the PLA troops before the Indian media.

The demonstration included sharp shooting skills with small arms, capture of "hostile forces" in close combat, counter-terrorism and laser simulation force-on-force training of reinforced infantry squads.

Li, however, clarified that the demonstration had no particular reference to Doklam where China says 48 Indian troops still stayed put along with a bulldozer.

"In addition, there are still a large number of Indian armed forces congregating on the boundary and on the Indian side of the boundary," the Chinese Foreign Ministry had said earlier.