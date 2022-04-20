With Sugar Season Closing, UP Sugar Mills Still Have To Pay Rs 3557 Cr To Cane Farmers

Lucknow: The claim of the Uttar Pradesh government fell flat as the sugar mills in the state were yet to pay Rs 3557.97 crore of the cane farmers when the season ended and all the 116 sugar mills stopped crushing. However, UP has turned out to the be top sugar producer of the country this season with production of 874.97 lakh quintal cane, thus surpassing Maharashtra. Though the UP government had claimed that they had ensured that the sugar mills pay around Rs 20,000 of the farmers dues during their over two month rule, but still large dues show that more is required to be done. Strangely, only one public sector sugar mills owes Rs 13.63 crore of the farmers while the 24 cooperative mills have a due of Rs 420.50 crore as on May 26, 2017, claims UP Sugar Mills Association(UPSMA). Both the public sector and the cooperative mills are controlled indirectly by the state government. According to a statement by the UPSMA, against the total due of Rs 25,786.44 crores of cane dues, the mills have paid Rs 21,826.47 crore so far with just paying 85.98 per cent of the the dues. Of the total due of Rs 3557.97 crore, the maximum were of 91 private sugar mills which owe Rs 3123.84 crore and the rest are of the cooperative and public sector mills. UP has turned out to be the top sugar producer of the country producing 874.97 lakh quintal by crushing 8247.19 lakh quintals of sugarcane at the recovery percentage of 10.61 per cent. UNI