With Spike Of 221 Cases, U'khand's nCoV Caseload Reaches 60,376

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 60,376 on Sunday as 221 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 54,488 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,425. The state's toll rose to 993 as nine more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 470. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 319. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally gone up to 90.25 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 89 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal and Uttarkashi followed with 30, 22, 21, 13, 13 and 9 cases respectively. That apart 8 cases were detected each in Champawat and U S Nagar, 6 Tehri Garhwal and 1 each in Bageshwar and Pithoragarh.



