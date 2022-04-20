With post-poll violence on his list, Suvendu is once again in Delhi

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bengal has been constantly harping on the continuing post-poll violence in the state, which has found support from the governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar.





The first citizen of the state has repeatedly brought this to the notice of the state officials through his tweets. Dhankhar, on his visit to New Delhi last week, met with President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and National Human Rights Commission chairman Arun Mishra and apprised him of the ongoing post-poll violence in the state.





But, the state government has denied any such incidents.





After a few cases were filed in the Calcutta High Court and Supreme Court of India, the courts have directed the state government to make arrangements for the safe return of the displaced people, victims of the violence.





The Calcutta High Court had also instructed the National Human Rights Commission to form a committee to review the post-poll violence in West Bengal. In the midst of all this, leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari is visiting New Delhi on Wednesday. He is supposed to meet the BJP national president JP Nadda to discuss the present law and order situation in West Bengal. This is Suvendu's second visit in quick succession.





According to BJP sources, the BJP MLA from Nandigram is also likely to discuss cases of human rights violations and also chalk out strategies for their future agitations.





"Apart from post-poll violence, Adhikari is likely to discuss many cases of human rights violations and future course of action with the party national president. He is also likely to meet Union home minister Amit Shah," mentioned the BJP sources.





Meanwhile, Suvendu Adhikari is also set to file public interest litigation against state police officials for allegedly slapping false cases on BJP workers.





Priyanka Tibrewal, lawyer representing the saffron camp also stated that she along with Suvendu and other members of the legal cell had held several meetings and soon they will move the Calcutta High Court in this regard.





"I will soon visit places where the BJP workers are being slapped with false cases and after doing the review, will move the court at the end of this month," said Priyanka, who was BJP's Entally candidate in the recently-concluded assembly polls.





According to party sources the LoP is also likely to hold talks on this issue in the national capital.





Celebrating West Bengal Day Adhikari had said that if the IC, OC and SPs are interrogated on which ground they are slapping false cases on the BJP workers, the name of the main mastermind will surface soon.



